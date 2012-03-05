SHANGHAI, March 5 Chinese banks have begun
offering preferential loan rates for first-home buyers, the
official China Securities Journal said on Monday, signalling
that Beijing is relaxing its grip on the property sector after a
near two-year clampdown.
The move came after a statement by the People's Bank of
China last week that the country's big four state-backed lenders
would issue more loans to qualified property developers in order
to boost entry level housing supply -- suggesting that major
banks are ready to ratchet up real estate
lending.
Bank of China Ltd , one of the country's
big four lenders, along with medium-sized Huaxia Bank
are now offering a 10 percent discount on loans for
first home buyers, and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
5 percent, the newspaper said, quoting
unnamed banking sources.
However, the paper said that there were still no signs the
government was ready to ease other property restrictions,
including a requirement for non first-home buyers to pay cash
for at least 30 percent of the total value of a new home.
Since April 2010, China has restricted bank lending to the
real estate sector and limited citizens' ability to buy multiple
homes or homes in other cities, in a bid to curb speculation as
prices in key cities doubled between mid-2009 and the end of
2010.
Beijing has repeatedly vowed to keep the control measures
and bring home prices back down to what Premier Wen Jiabao has
described as a "reasonable level," but some property developers,
local governments and banks have tried to skirt the rules.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)