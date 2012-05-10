SHANGHAI May 10 China will levy property taxes
in more cities this year and expand pilot programmes in Shanghai
and Chongqing, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on
Thursday, citing an official at the Ministry of Housing and
Urban-Rural Development.
The State Council, the country's cabinet, has already
decided to expand the scheme, and will likely adopt the
"Shanghai model", according to which only certain classes of new
homes are subject to property tax, the newspaper said.
China will continue to restrict real estate speculation and
investment, keeping in place government curbs on the industry,
the newspaper cited Qin Hong, head of policy research at the
Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, as saying.
China has introduced a series of measures, including lending
curbs, price controls and tax levies to cool its once-red hot
property market. Chinese banks lent 242.7 billion yuan ($38.5
billion) worth of property loans between January and March, down
54 percent from a year earlier.
However, the government of Shanghai, under pressure to
sustain economic growth, is considering measures to encourage
property transactions and investment, the Shanghai Securities
News reported in a separate article on Thursday.
The report gave no details of the measures, but said they
were aimed at meeting the demand of low-income and first-home
buyers and will not conflict with the central government's
approach to the property market.
Shanghai's gross domestic production rose 7 percent during
the first quarter, down 1.5 percentage points from a year
earlier, dragged down partly by the real estate sector, the
newspaper said.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Pete Sweeney; Editing by Robert
Birsel)