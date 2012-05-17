BEIJING May 17 China will stick to its stance
of curbing speculative property demand while supporting
purchases for home use, the housing ministry said on Thursday,
dashing hopes of policy relaxation despite slowing economic
growth.
A sharper-than-expected slowdown in the economy in April has
fuelled market expectations of possible loosening of property
curbs, such as a cut in down payments and mortgage rates for
first-time home buyers, to stimulate investment in the real
estate sector, which accounted for 13 percent of China's gross
domestic product in 2011.
But Zhang Xiaohong, vice head of property market supervision
at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, cut
those expectations down to size.
"We will keep our severe crackdown against investment and
speculative housing demand," he said in an interview with news
portal www.china.com.cn.
"We must firmly stick to the tightening measures, further
strengthen our achieved results and drive home prices back to a
reasonable level," Zhang said, adding that the government would
press ahead with a trial property tax, first launched last year
in Chongqing and Shanghai.
The government would step up efforts to ensure future home
supply by increasing land for construction, he said.
He urged local officials to promote economic restructuring
to reduce over-reliance on the property sector and to get used
to less revenue from land sales and property transactions.
