By Langi Chiang and Jason Subler
| BEIJING, March 6
BEIJING, March 6 China's plans to curb property
speculation are likely to be more bark than bite, and markets
have over-reacted because of the uncertainty over how local
governments will implement measures including a 20 percent
capital gains tax on house sales.
Investors took fright this week over the potential impact of
the tax - which has been in place for almost two decades but
never strictly enforced - hammering shares of big property
development firms such as China Vanke, Poly Real
Estate, China State Construction Engineering
and China Resources Land.
Nervous homeowners have rushed to finalise sales, hoping to
cash in on apartments before the rules take hold, and there were
angry comments on microblogs, illustrating the level of
sensitivity to any attempts to cool prices in a country where so
many people have much of their wealth tied up in property.
But local governments, expected to act by the end of next
month on the plans announced on Friday - just days ahead of the
formal transfer of power to new leadership in the world's
second-biggest economy - are likely to temper Beijing's attempts
to take the steam out of rampant property speculation.
Chinese tend to park much of their wealth in bricks and
mortar as they have few other alternative investment options,
and the authorities are alive to the risk of destabilising the
Communist Party's rule through mishandling the property markets.
While the State Council, China's cabinet, wants to clamp
down on housing speculation - home prices in the 100 biggest
cities rose for a ninth straight month in February - it is
giving cities more leeway to take charge of local markets.
"The market always over-reacts when new rules are announced
because of uncertainties and misinterpretation," He Qi, vice
chairman of the China Property Society in Beijing, told Reuters,
noting Beijing was handing responsibility for checking house
inflation to provincial governments which would, in turn,
oversee the cities under their jurisdiction.
"That means policies will be quite different in cities with
(housing) over-supply and those with short supply," he added.
Real estate and credit experts predicted the measures -
which also include higher down payments on homes and increased
mortgage rates - would do little to harm the homebuilding
industry or dampen enthusiasm among those first-time buyers
Beijing is keen to encourage.
"We don't see the new policy will have a particularly huge
impact on the industry," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bei Fu
told Reuters. "It targets speculators, but the market recovery
since last year is driven by self-user demand."
As long as China's economy keeps growing at a steady clip -
outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday targeted 2013 GDP growth
of 7.5 percent - families would be able to
afford the added costs to buying a home.
PROPERTY SHARES EDGE UP
Shares in listed Chinese property companies nudged
up 0.6 percent on Tuesday after slumping more than 9 percent a
day earlier - their biggest drop in nearly five years. But the
new property policy was still the hot topic on social media,
with any strict implementation of the capital gains tax expected
to push up house prices.
"Ordinary people across the nation cried ... governments,
developers and rich people laughed aloud," wrote one Weibo
account under the name Raoshan Feihong.
Analysts expect the impact of the new policy to hit smaller
homebuilders harder than their bigger peers, further polarising
an industry that looks set for more consolidation.
"The new regulations will disproportionately affect smaller
players with lower margins, with projects targeting speculative
buyers or with high concentration in cities which are targeted
for stricter policy implementation," Fitch Ratings said.
Kong Qingping, vice president at China State Construction
Engineering, the country's biggest construction contractor, told
reporters on the sidelines of the National People's Congress -
the annual 2-week gathering of parliament that began in Beijing
on Tuesday - that the new policy "will curb market demand, but
our company will have no problem."
WAITING FOR DETAILS
While incoming Premier Li Keqiang has yet to declare the new
government's stance on the property market, the effectiveness of
the latest measures will be determined by how local governments
interpret and implement them.
"It's a Chinese practice that central government will keep
orders vague, giving local officials big room (to implement
them)," said Wei Yao, China economist at Societe Generale CIB,
suggesting some local authorities may be more lax than others in
enforcing the rules.
The 20 percent capital gains tax, for example, could be
waived or much reduced through loopholes in collection, Ting Lu,
chief China economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, wrote in
a March 3 note. The tax has been largely ignored for years, with
buyers instead opting to pay 1-3 percent of the gross
transaction value.
Jia Kang, head of the finance ministry's research
think-tank, predicted the capital gains tax could be a
short-lived policy, noting that people owning homes for more
than 5 years may be exempted.
"Many of the new rules need detailed explanations," he said.
(Additional reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Sally Huang and Jenny Su;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)