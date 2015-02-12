HONG KONG Feb 12 China's new home prices may
have bottomed and even started to rebound in January after eight
months of decline, industry surveys showed, fuelling hopes that
official data due on Tuesday will confirm a recovery in the
massive property market.
Signs that some developers are starting to raise prices in
major cities follow the central bank's surprise rate cut in
November and its decision to lower lenders' reserve requirements
earlier this month, as it tries to revitalise an economy growing
at its slowest rate in more than two decades.
Yet any recovery is patchy and most developers are still
discounting to shift unsold inventories, according to industry
sales data for January. Industry executives caution prices may
slide again in February as China gears up for long lunar new
year holidays starting next week.
"Sales in the market will slowly go up from the second
quarter, because policy now is more favourable and customers'
confidence is higher," said Ada Wong, vice president of China
Aoyuan Property.
"But speaking of the whole year, any rise would only be
modest."
The National Bureau of Statistics announces average January
new home prices in major cities on Tuesday.
The property industry accounts for some 15 percent of
China's gross domestic product and any hint of a bounce in new
home prices will be positive for sentiment after disappointing
trade figures on Feb 8.
The world's second-biggest economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014
- its slowest pace in 24 years - and many analysts expect the
government to lower its GDP target to around 7 percent this
year.
GREEN SHOOTS
The green shoots for the property sector appeared early this
year when some developers began raising prices in upper-tier
cities such as Shanghai and Chongqing, property research firm
CRIC said in a report released on Feb 10.
Top developer Vanke, for instance, hiked prices at
its residential project in southwestern Chongqing city by 17
percent, the report said. China Overseas Land and Investment
also set the prices for its new development in the
southern city of Shenzhen 15 percent higher than neighbouring
projects.
CRIC, which tracks 60 cities, estimates new home prices in
first- and second-tier cities might have risen 0.64 percent in
January from December, although it forecasts a 0.1 percent drop
in prices countrywide.
Research firm CREIS, which tracks 100 major cities,
estimates January new home prices may have gained 0.2 percent,
after eight consecutive monthly declines. Prices still would be
3.1 percent lower than the same time last year.
Aoyuan is one of a handful of Chinese developers which
reported higher sales this week, posting a 16 percent jump in
January. Evergrande Real Estate said sales climbed 5.1
percent and Shimao Property reported a 19 percent
gain.
Many developers, however, continue to struggle with slumping
sales. Of some 19 companies that announced January sales this
month, 11 posted falls of 12 percent to 50 percent.
"There was simply less saleable area," said a spokesman for
Poly Real Estate, which posted a 26.7 percent fall
in sales.
"But for the whole year, we expect to see stable growth."
($1 = 6.2424 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)