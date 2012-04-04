SINGAPORE, April 4 (IFR) - The day of reckoning for the
Chinese property sector looks closer than ever. Not so much
because Moody's and S&P on Wednesday downgraded two more
companies in the sector to the verge of selective default, but
more that some smaller companies face looming maturities just
when their cash levels have been depleted and markets remain
closed to them, making refinancing a tricky, if even possible,
exercise.
And there's more. If these companies go into restructuring -
and a handful of them seem to be clearly heading down that path
- the recovery level on their bonds is far from clear. While
most do have tangible assets, argue analysts, the true value
these assets could fetch in a liquidation sale is highly
questionable.
Not to mention that the value of property - the bulk of
these assets - in general is trending down in China. "Much of
what these companies own are landbanks and if you see a drop in
land prices those values could drop too," said an analyst in
Singapore. He added that, as it is, the value on balance sheets
of these properties is questionable.
To complicate matters, there is little precedent for
investors to work with. There has been a short-term workout by
Greentown China and Neo China once missed a coupon which it
later met. But a proper restructuring of a Chinese company is
yet to be seen. Yet one thing is for sure: if a liquidation does
come about, there will be little left for bondholders.
For starters, it is not even clear how bondholders would be
able to get their hands on the assets anyway, given there is
very little clarity on the outcome of a still unobserved Chinese
restructuring.
But even if Western restructuring laws were to be used, the
recovery value looks dismal. One analyst explained that most of
the debt of these companies is owed locally. And onshore bank
loans are senior to offshore bonds. Most bank debt is also
secured which means it too would be senior to bonds.
All these technical questions could, though, soon be
answered. A handful of the more distressed companies in the
sector are facing large redemptions this year and are burning
quickly through the little cash they have in hand.
Greentown, for one, faces a couple of large payouts in the
first two weeks of May. The company's stock shot up 18% in the
past month as officials announced a series of key sales of
subsidiaries aimed at reducing indebtedness and maintaining its
aggressive growth.
A credit analyst in Singapore had a very different take on
that, however: "When you see a company selling assets to meet
debt, that should be cause for concern."
Even with the sales it seems like the company could have a
hard time staving off a debt workout. According to a recent
report by Jefferies, Greentown reported cash holdings of
Rmb5.9bn (US$936.9m) by end-2011. However, it has Rmb16bn in
short-term debt due this year. And on May 8 it has a US$1.74m
coupon payment followed by a Rmb178m puttable convertible bond
redemption on May 18.
HOPSON'S CHOICE
Hopson seems to be in even more serious trouble. The company
faces maturities of HK$13.63bn (US$1.76bn) in the next 12 months
while it holds only HK$2.6bn in cash. Part of its maturing debt
includes a US$350m dollar bond due in November. Unless its sales
increase in leaps and bounds - which seems unlikely given that
they have actually been dropping - or the company sells a good
chunk of its landbank and other assets, it seems unlikely to be
able to meet that redemption.
Ratings agencies seem to have finally cottoned on. On
Tuesday, S&P downgraded both Hopson Development and Glorious
Property to B and kept them on Credit Watch negative.
On the latter, S&P noted that the company only has enough
liquidity to meet its basic needs over the next twelve months,
when it has some Rmb9.3bn maturing. According to the agency, the
most Glorious can scrape up is some Rmb3.6bn, which includes
drawing down all of its Rmb1bn bank lines. Seems like it could
soon be the target of some inglorious adjectives from creditors.
Curiously, though, bondholders still seem to have faith in
these companies. Hopson's 2012 bonds were quoted at 93.50 on
Wednesday, Greentown 2013s were trading at 85.00, and Glorious
2015s were at 83.00. All these levels seem to suggest a smaller
chance of default and a higher recovery than implied by the
company's numbers.
"So far the wider market has been so upbeat that these bonds
have had a stay of execution," speculated the Singapore analyst.
"But as soon as the market weakens, these guys could gap."
(Reporting By Christopher Langner, editing by Julian Baker)