HONG KONG Jan 14 Nine out of 12 listed Chinese
developers surveyed by Reuters said they will launch more
housing projects in 2015 as they strive to meet sales targets
and boost market share - at the risk of adding to
already-bloated inventories.
"The market will be better than last year because of the
macro environment's support. There's more confidence in the
market," said Ada Wong, vice-president of Guangzhou-based China
Aoyuan Property Group.
"Home prices usually rise 3-5 percent annually, so we may
see such a rebound in first and second-tier cities in 2015."
China's real estate market has been plagued by falling
prices and high inventories in recent months, crimping demand in
40 economic sectors ranging from steel to cement to furniture,
dragging on the country's slowing economy.
Executives at nine of the 12 listed developers contacted by
Reuters said they will increase new launches at levels ranging
from single digits to more than 20 percent, while the remaining
three said they had not yet confirmed their plans for 2015.
On Thursday, China's fifth-largest developer, Evergrande
Real Estate, said its contract sales target for 2015
is 150 billion yuan ($24 billion).
To reach that goal - which is 36 percent higher than a year
earlier - the company may well have to launch more new projects.
Evergrande declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Listed developers have generally moved out of third- and
fourth-tier cities, where supply accounts for up to 70 percent
of the whole country.
"Inventories are high. We can't raise prices until after the
market digests them," said the chief executive officer of a
developer based in southern Guangdong province. "The sales went
up but prices didn't - it won't be easy for us to raise prices."
Nomura's China economist, Hua Chang Chun expects home prices
to ease further in 2015 as supply continues to rise.
"Most third to fourth-tier cities still have a big problem;
they account for 60 to 70 percent of market share. If developers
focus on top tiers their sales may still go up, but overall,
sales won't be very good," Hua said.
Growth in real estate investment slowed to 11.9 percent in
the first 11 months of 2014 - the slowest in more than five
years.
Property investment growth will slow to around 8 percent
this year, Nomura's Hua forecast, from 20 percent in 2013 and 12
percent in 2014.
China housing price data for December is due for release on
Sunday.
($1 = 6.2184 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)