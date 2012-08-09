BEIJING Aug 9 China's real estate investment
rose 15.4 percent in the first seven months of 2012 from a year
earlier, down from an annual increase of 16.6 percent in the
first half of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said
on Thursday.
Revenues from property sales in the country fell 0.5 percent
in the January-July period from a year earlier, compared with an
annual drop of 5.2 percent in the first half, the agency added
in a statement published on its website, www.stats.gov.cn
Meanwhile, newly started property construction fell 9.8
percent in the first seven months of 2012, accelerating from a
decline of 7.1 percent in the first half.
(Reporting By China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)