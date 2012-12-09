BEIJING Dec 9 China's real estate investment rose 16.7 percent in the first 11 months of 2012 from the same period a year earlier, up from an annual increase of 15.4 percent in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

Revenues from property sales in the country rose 9.1 percent in the January-November period from a year earlier, compared with an annual increase of 5.6 percent in the first 10 months.

Property starts fell 7.2 percent in the first 11 months of this year, compared with an annual drop of 8.5 percent between January and October. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Paul Tait)