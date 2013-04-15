BEIJING, April 15 China's real estate investment
rose 20.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from the same
period a year earlier, while revenues from property sales in the
country rose 61.3 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics
said on Monday.
The rise in investment compares with an increase of 22.8
percent in the first two months, while the increase in revenue
compares with a 77.6 percent rise in January and February
combined.
China's central government said last month it wanted local
governments in areas where property prices were rising too
quickly to strictly implement rules which impose a 20 percent
capital gains tax and higher down payments for second-home
buyers.
The measure after data showed China's new home prices rose
in February from a year ago for a second consecutive month.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)