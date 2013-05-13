BEIJING May 13 China's real estate investment
rose 21.1 percent in the first four months of 2013 from the same
period a year earlier, while revenues from property sales in the
country rose 59.8 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics
said on Monday.
The rise in investment compares with an increase of 20.2 in
the first quarter, while the increase in revenue compares with a
61.3 percent rise in January to March.
Government recent cooling measures have shown initial
results as home transactions slumped in major cities and
month-on-month gains of home prices eased slightly in April.
Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities climbed 1
percent in April from March, moderating from March's
month-on-month gain of 1.1 percent, a private survey
showed.
(Reporting By China Economics Team)