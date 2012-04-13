BEIJING, April 13 China's real estate investment rose 23.5 percent in the first quarter of 2012 from a year earlier, slowing from annual growth of 27.8 percent in the first two months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. Following is a breakdown of the data. PROPERTY INVESTMENT Actual investment in the sector (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier): Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Level 1,092.7 543.1 6,174.0 5,548.3 4,992,3 4,422.5 3,778.1 Change 23.5 27.8 27.9 29.9 31.1 32.0 33.2 Floor space under construction (in millions of square metres and percentage change from a year earlier): Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Level 4,092 3,949 5,080 4,913 4,748 4,608 4,426 Change 25.0 35.5 25.3 27.9 28.4 29.7 30.5 Floor space newly started for construction (in millions of square metres and percentage change from a year earlier): Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Level 399 200 1,901 1,750 1,604 1,478 1,319 Change 0.3 5.1 16.2 20.5 21.7 23.7 25.8 PROPERTY SALES Property sales measured by floor space (in millions of square metres and percentage change from a year earlier): Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Level 152.4 70.0 1,099.5 895.9 796.5 712.9 598.5 Change -13.6 -14.0 4.9 8.5 10.0 12.9 13.6 Property sales by value (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier): Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Level 867 415 5,912 4,905 4,383 3,931 3,326 Change -14.6 -20.9 12.1 16.0 18.5 23.2 25.9 SOURCE OF MONEY INTO PROPERTY SECTOR Sources of funds raised (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier): Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Total 2,084.7 1,415.1 8,324.6 7,520.8 6,842.9 6,194.7 5,473.8 Change 8.2 16.2 14.1 19.0 20.2 22.7 23.4 Loans 431.9 311.6 1,256.4 1,137.6 1,055.2 974.9 888.9 Change 12.6 16.3 0.0 1.2 1.0 3.7 5.1 Own funds 891.0 599.5 3,409.3 3,109.2 2,820.1 2,553.5 2,225.3 Change 25.0 43.3 28.0 16.2 30.8 33.5 33.8 Foreign funds 11.2 10.7 81.4 76.4 71.4 67.9 63.3 Change -22.4 24.2 2.9 16.6 32.4 50.1 71.5 Mortgage 196.3 129.6 836.0 749.9 677.5 618.6 550.6 Change -5.5 1.2 -12.2 -5.5 -4.9 -3.2 -4.2 OUTLOOK INDEX Property outlook index (Real Estate Climate Index): Mar Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May 96.92 97.89 98.89 99.87 100.27 100.41 101.12 101.50 101.75 103.20 (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Chris Lewis)