* China H1 property investment +16.6 pct on yr, vs +32.9 pct
in H1 2011
* June property sales revenues +6.9 pct on yr, after falling
since Oct
* Real estate downturn remains a major risk to broad economy
* Property market shows signs of a recovery with easier
credit
BEIJING, July 13 China's real estate investment
growth slowed sharply in the first half, dragging down the broad
economy, but property sales swung into positive growth in June
for the first time in eight months, boding well for a recovery
in the sector which could ease concerns about a hard landing of
the world's No 2 economy.
Real estate investment, which affects more than 40 other
sectors from cement, steel to furniture, grew 16.6 percent in
January-June of 2012, versus an annual rise of 32.9 percent in
the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics
said on Friday.
"The self-initiated property control is an important factor
driving down economic growth this year," said Sheng Laiyun, the
NBS spokesman, told reporters.
China's economy grew 7.6 percent in the second quarter from
a year earlier, the slowest pace in three years, the NBS said.
But Sheng echoed Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao commitment to
keeping curbs on the property market, meant to deter
speculation.
"We cannot loosen property curbs, which will help the
Chinese economy develop in a more sustainable and healthy way
despite short-term impact."
That means China would keep restricting the number of homes
each family can buy, requiring families buying a second home pay
a larger downpayment and higher mortgage rates.
Some economists are worry that the constraints placed on the
real estate market will hamper the government's efforts to pull
the economy out of its slowdown.
"If the Chinese government doesn't loosen property policies
or fulfil its affordable housing construction plan this year,
overall economic growth will remain sluggish and this will be a
major risk in the second half," ANZ China economist Li-Gang Liu
said.
Liu added that earlier stimulus measures have still to yield
results. China has cut both interest rates and banks' required
reserves twice, fast-tracked investment approvals, and rolled
out some incentives to stimulate consumer spending on
energy-efficient products.
Real estate data released on Friday also showed
newly-started property construction fell 16.3 percent in June
from a year earlier, deepening from a fall of 4.6 percent in
May.
Meanwhile, total land bought by developers fell 19.9 percent
in the first half from a year earlier, more than a fall of 18.7
percent in the first five months, the NBS data showed.
The amount of unsold property space grew to 314 million
square meters by the end of June, up from 307 million square
meters a month ago. It was three times the 111 million square
meters sold in June alone.
SALES PICKING UP
Lightening up the official data deluge was the 6.9 percent
annual growth in China's property sales revenues in June,
snapping a seven-month losing streak.
Besides, annual growth in mortgage loans also turned
positive, up 0.8 percent in the first six months, from a fall of
2.9 percent in the first five months.
That confirmed signs of a recovery in the real estate sector
already flagged by private sector data and anecdotal reports.
Improving sales and easier credit will enable developers to
start replenishing their land bank or quicken rate of
construction.
China Vanke, the country's largest developer by
sales, said June sales totalled 13.3 billion yuan, flat from a
year earlier, but up from May's 10.7 billion yuan.
Domestic media also reported home buyers in some cities
queued up overnight before the property project launches,
panicking that they might lose out when home prics start rising
again.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed a median forecast of 2.5
percent rise in China's home prices in the second half after a
drop of 1.4 percent in the first six months. That overthrew the
consensus in an April poll which predicted a home price drop of
15-25 percent in 2012.
The NBS is scheduled to announce June home price data on
July 18 and a private survey showed China's home prices across
100 major cities inched up in June after declining in the
previous nine months.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)