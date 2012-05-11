(Add comments, background)
* China real estate investment +9.2 pct in April
* Sales, construction activities fall in April on yr
* Local governments already relaxing policies
By Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, May 11 China's annual real estate
investment growth slowed to the lowest pace since the global
financial crisis, official data showed on Friday, stoking
expectations that curbs on the property market may be eased.
Real estate investment, accounting for 13 percent of China's
gross domestic product in 2011, rose 9.2 percent in April from a
year earlier, the first single-digit rise since November 2009
and a worrying sign for the 40-odd industries property affects.
It dragged China's annual fixed-asset investment growth to
20.2 percent in the first four months, the lowest since December
2002.
Other activity data as well as trade figures released on
Friday and Thursday all surprised on the downside, showing the
world's second-largest economy may be being buffeted more than
thought by a global slowdown and a credit crunch at home.
"If this goes on, the economy will suffer a hard landing,"
Shen Jianguang, an Mizuho economist in Hong Kong, told Reuters.
"I think China should start relaxing property policies now."
China has introduced a series of measures, including lending
curbs, price controls and tax levies to cool its once-red hot
property market.
Shen said a relaxation of property controls should be
gradual to prevent a return of speculative forces unleashed by
Beijing when it unveiled an economic stimulus programme in the
wake of the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
Many local governments, including Beijing and Shanghai, have
already tweaked rules in recent months to revive the real estate
sector, which provides at least a third of their incomes and is
crucial to sustaining fast economic growth.
The latest example came on Tuesday as China's city of
Yangzhou said it would subsidise purchases of fully-fitted
homes, regardless of whether it was a first time purchase or an
additional home.
Friday's data also showed that revenues from property sales
fell by 4.5 percent in April from a year earlier, for the
seventh month in a row.
Falling sales and financing constraints slowed the pace of
expansion for developers. Newly-started construction, an
indicator of future supply, fell in April by 14.6 percent from a
year earlier, deepening from a 4.2 percent slide in March.
In the first four months, Chinese developers relied 42
percent on sales and other internal channels to finance
construction, much higher than about a third in 2009.
Banks have also cut mortgage loans by 5.3 percent in the
first four months from a year earlier and overall lending to the
real estate sector has been declining, according to the NBS.
"The real estate sector is not likely to improve in May and
June, which means a big drag on second-quarter's growth," said
Shi Qi, an analyst with CEBM in Shanghai.
"So, property measures will be adjusted. Credit policy will
become more supportive," he said.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ed
Lane)