* China property investment in Jan-Jul +15.4, vs +16.6 pct
in H1
* July property sales revenues +26.3 pct on yr, up from +6.9
pct in June
* Property market shows signs of recovery
(Adds details and quotes)
BEIJING, Aug 9 Chinese property sales rose in
July, reinforcing signs of a recovery in the sector even as
investment growth slowed to a three-month low due to continuing
government curbs.
Real estate investment, which affects more than 40 other
sectors from cement and steel to furniture, rose 15.4 percent in
the first seven months of 2012 from a year earlier, slowing from
an annual increase of 16.6 percent in the first half of the
year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
Revenues from property sales in the country rose 26.3
percent in July from a year earlier, surging from a rise of 6.9
percent in June, according to Reuters calculations. That
confirms signs of a recovery already flagged by private sector
data and anecdotal reports.
Investment growth could stabilise in coming months, analysts
said, as it takes at least three months for rebounding home
sales to translate into new investment.
Many developers still hold a lot of unsold inventory.
"Property investment will maintain relatively stable growth
in the upcoming months as China's slowing economy restrains the
government from imposing further tightening measures," said
Zhang Xinfa, an economist with Galaxy Securities in Beijing.
Property investment grew 9.6 percent in July from the same
month a year earlier, in only the second single-digit rise since
November 2009, according to Reuters calculations based on
official data. The first single-digit rise was in April.
The market is waiting for a final decision from the central
government on whether to further tighten curbs on the property
market. Eight "inspection teams" fanned out to top cities in
late July to check whether local governments were enforcing
property curbs.
"The government's concern is that the property market will
rebound past the level they want. But we haven't seen the turn
in price and transactions feed into construction activity, and
the government needs that to feed into the construction activity
if economic growth is to recover," said Alistair Thornton, an
economist with IHS Global Insight in Beijing.
The average home price in China's 100 major cities edged up
in July for the second straight month, a survey from China Real
Estate Index System (CREIS) showed earlier this
month.
China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest real
estate developer by sales, saw its July sales rise 14 percent
from the same period a year earlier to 10.39 billion yuan ($1.63
billion).
Construction starts fell 9.8 percent in the first seven
months of 2012, deepening a decline of 7.1 percent in the first
half, the NBS data showed
Land bought by developers fell 24.3 percent in the first
seven months from a year earlier, again deepening a drop of 19.9
in the first half.
Other data on Thursday showed annual growth in China's
factory output slowed to its weakest in more than three years in
July, missing market forecasts and increasing expectations that
Beijing will take further policy steps to support an economy
that has been sliding for six straight quarters.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao, Langi Chiang and Lucy Hornby;
Editing by Nick Macfie)