BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
HONG KONG, April 26 Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd has signed a deal to set up an US$8 billion real estate fund with Kuwait Strategic Investor and to take a stake in a luxury New York City development, it said on Tuesday.
Greenland Hong Kong, the subsidiary of China's state-backed Greenland Group, said it would issue 459,005,021 convertible preferred shares to Kuwait Strategic Investor's Al Waseet International. Conversion of the shares would make Kuwait Strategic Investor the second-biggest shareholder in Greenland Hong Kong.
In exchange for the shares, Greenland Hong Kong would acquire a 41 percent effective interest in the luxury Project Lane real estate development in New York City.
The US$8 billion joint real estate fund would invest in a range of high-end residential and commercial properties and would begin "in-depth cooperation with several Middle East sovereign funds", Greenland Hong Kong said in a statement.
Greenland Hong Kong also said the deal marked a new strategy in which it would become an "asset light" macro asset manager instead of just a property developer.
It also said it would be involved in internet financing. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Clare Baldwin; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO