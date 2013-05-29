BEIJING May 29 Authorities in Shanghai on
Wednesday sold a land parcel for 4.6 billion yuan ($751.45
million) - a record high in the country's financial hub, state
radio reported, despite the government's intensified efforts to
cool down the real estate market.
The land was sold at a floor space cost of 29,918 yuan per
square metre, up 57 percent from the minimum price set at the
start of the auction.
China launched fresh tightening measures in March, including
higher down payment and the collection of a 20 percent capital
gains tax, to curb property speculation and rein in housing
inflation.
However, strong sales performance and successful debt
issuance in Hong Kong earlier this year have enabled some
developers to buy new land lots, particularly in downtown areas
where new supply has been scarce like this one in Shanghai.
Land prices keep rising as housing inflation nationwide
accelerated to its fastest pace in April in two years, even as
the broader economy is losing some steam.
The latest Reuters poll predicted an 8 percent rise in
China's house prices this year, propelled by loose monetary
policy and strong pent-up housing demand.
($1 = 6.1215 Chinese yuan)
