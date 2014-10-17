BEIJING Oct 17 Growth in China's residential
land prices slowed for the second straight quarter in
July-September, the land ministry said, underlining cooling
momentum in the property market.
China's housing market has softened this year, with sales
slowing and banks becoming more cautious about lending to
developers and investors.
The average price of land used for residential homes in 105
major cities rose 7 percent to 5,236 yuan ($854.8) per square
metre in the July-September period compared with a year earlier,
the China Land Surveying and Planning Institute, a research unit
under the land ministry, said in a report on Thursday.
That compares with a 9 percent rise in the second quarter of
2014. Prior to that quarter, growth in land prices last slowed
in the third quarter of 2012.
The data followed figures last month that showed China's
average home prices fell in August for a fourth straight month,
adding to signs of a deepening downtrend in the property market
that is increasingly weighing on the broader
economy.
Land prices for residential homes rose 0.4 percent in the
third quarter against the previous three months, but that was
the third consecutive quarter that growth has slowed, the report
said.
Residential land price rose in annual terms in 89 of the 105
cities tracked, down from 95 cities in the second quarter. Only
12 cities saw land prices fall in the third quarter from the
year before.
Land prices in Chinese cities along the Yangtze River Delta,
which covers the financial capital of Shanghai and the eastern
provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, dropped for the first time in
nearly two years in the third quarter from the previous three
months, the report said.
To stop property prices from sliding further, the government
cut mortgage rates and downpayment levels last month for some
home buyers, taking one of its biggest steps this year to boost
an economy increasingly threatened by a sagging housing
market.
($1 = 6.1255 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)