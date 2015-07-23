BEIJING, July 23 Growth in China's residential land prices quickened slightly in April-June against the previous three months, the land ministry said, adding to signs of stabilisation in the property market.

China's housing market has gained some momentum this year after a slew of government measures to support the sector.

The average price of land used for residential homes in 105 major cities rose 1.0 percent to 5,359 yuan ($863) per square meter in the second quarter compared with the January to March period, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

That compares with a 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in the first quarter.

The data coincided with figures last week showing China's home prices rose for a second month in a row in June, on a monthly basis, indicating that government efforts to boost the struggling property sector have started to gain traction.

Compared with a year earlier, residential land prices rose 2.7 percent in the second quarter, slowing from a 3.0 percent annual gain in the first quarter, the ministry said.

Residential land prices rose in quarterly terms in 79 of the 105 cities tracked, up from 65 cities in the first quarter. Only 20 cities saw land prices fall in the second quarter from the previous three months.

To support the struggling property market, the government in the past few months has relaxed tax rules and cut downpayments for second-home buyers. Those pro-growth policy measures also included four cuts to benchmark interest rates since November. ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)