BEIJING Oct 15 China's residential land price
gains quickened for the first time in 1-1/2 years in the third
quarter, the land ministry said on Thursday, adding to signs of
recovery in the property market.
The average price of land for residential homes in 105 major
cities rose 3.4 percent to 5,421 yuan ($854.58) per square metre
in the July-September period compared with a year earlier, the
China Land Surveying and Planning Institute, a research unit
under the ministry, said in a report.
That compared with a 2.7 percent rise in the second quarter
and marked the first quickening since the first quarter of 2014.
The faster growth pace, a prelude to rising home prices,
adds to evidence that China's housing market has steadied this
year after a slew of government measures to support the sector.
The data coincided with figures last month showing home
prices rose for a fourth consecutive month in August as sales
and market sentiment improved, a rare bright spot in an
otherwise gloomy economic outlook.
Land prices for residential homes also rose 1.16 percent in
the third quarter against the previous three months, quickening
from 1.0 percent growth in the second quarter, the report said.
The amount of land made available in 105 major cities in the
third quarter rose 2.4 percent from the same period last year,
marking the first annual rise since the first quarter 2014.
China's housing market has gained some momentum in recent
months after a year-long slump. But analysts do not expect a
full-blown recovery any time soon, as a huge overhang of unsold
homes discourages new construction and investment in all but the
biggest cities.
($1 = 6.3435 yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Nick
Macfie)