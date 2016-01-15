HONG KONG Jan 15 Prices for residential land in
China continued to accelerate in the fourth quarter, the land
ministry said on Friday, adding that the trend will persist over
first-quarter 2016 as the housing sector recovers.
The average price of residential land in 105 major cities
rose 3.9 percent per square metre in the October-December period
versus a year earlier to 5,484 yuan ($832) the China Land
Surveying and Planning Institute, a ministry research unit, said
in a report.
That compared with a 3.4 percent rise in the third quarter.
"In the first quarter in 2016...land prices will continue on
the trend of 2015. Due to the impact of various new policies,
residential land prices in major cities will keep on going up,"
the report said.
Faster-rising land prices, a prelude to rising home prices,
adds to evidence that China's housing market bottomed out last
year after the government introduced a range of measures to
support the sector such as interest rate cuts and reduced down
payments.
Chinese leaders said last month the government would take
more steps in 2016 to tackle property inventories, including
helping migrant workers to buy homes in cities.
China's home prices rose for the second straight month in
November in on-year terms, signalling further stabilisation in
the country's largest urban housing markets, although oversupply
continues to plague smaller cities.
($1 = 6.5867 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)