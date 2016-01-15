HONG KONG Jan 15 Prices for residential land in China continued to accelerate in the fourth quarter, the land ministry said on Friday, adding that the trend will persist over first-quarter 2016 as the housing sector recovers.

The average price of residential land in 105 major cities rose 3.9 percent per square metre in the October-December period versus a year earlier to 5,484 yuan ($832) the China Land Surveying and Planning Institute, a ministry research unit, said in a report.

That compared with a 3.4 percent rise in the third quarter.

"In the first quarter in 2016...land prices will continue on the trend of 2015. Due to the impact of various new policies, residential land prices in major cities will keep on going up," the report said.

Faster-rising land prices, a prelude to rising home prices, adds to evidence that China's housing market bottomed out last year after the government introduced a range of measures to support the sector such as interest rate cuts and reduced down payments.

Chinese leaders said last month the government would take more steps in 2016 to tackle property inventories, including helping migrant workers to buy homes in cities.

China's home prices rose for the second straight month in November in on-year terms, signalling further stabilisation in the country's largest urban housing markets, although oversupply continues to plague smaller cities. ($1 = 6.5867 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)