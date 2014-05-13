BEIJING May 13 China's central bank has asked
commercial banks to quicken the pace of extending home mortgages
and to set mortgage rates at reasonable levels, four sources
told Reuters on Tuesday, underlining efforts to support the
cooling property market.
The sources said the request came at a meeting between the
People's Bank of China and some commercial banks on Monday.
Tight mortgages are considered one of reasons for the
cooling of property market this year, as banks have raised
mortgage rates for first-time home buyers or slowed the pace of
extending mortgages due to tighter liquidity.
The central bank was not available for comment.
China's home prices rose at double-digit rates in most
cities last year, but the market has shown signs of cooling
since late 2013 as authorities clamped down on property
speculation, and as banks made it harder for home buyers and
small developers to get loans.
(Reporting By Heng Xie and Zhao Hongmei)