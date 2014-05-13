BEIJING May 13 China's central bank has asked
banks to improve efficiency in mortgage approval processes while
it will strengthen supervision of mortgage risks, underlining
its efforts to support the flagging property market as the
economy cools.
The announcement on Tuesday confirmed a Reuters story
earlier in the day that the central bank has asked commercial
banks to speed up the granting of home loans and to set mortgage
rates at reasonable levels.
The People's Bank of China also told 15 commercial banks to
appropriately allocate credit resources to satisfy first home
buyer demand, according to the statement released on its website
on Tuesday, www.pbc.gov.cn
(Reporting By Aileen Wang, Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)