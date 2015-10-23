BEIJING Oct 23 Bank lending to China's property
market increased in the third quarter, official data showed on
Friday, another sign of a nascent recovery in the housing
market.
The outstanding loans to property developers and home buyers
by the end of September were up 20.9 percent from a year
earlier, quickening from a 19.4 percent rise at the end of the
June, central bank data showed.
For the first nine months, banks extended 1.92 trillion yuan
($302.43 billion) worth of mortgages, up from 596.1 billion
yuan a year earlier, according to a statement on the central
bank's website.
Increased demand for property loans reflects improved home
sales as recent government moves to boost the sector have
started to gain traction.
Home sales and prices have improved in bigger Chinese cities
over recent months after a barrage of government measures as it
looks to revive the key sector to arrest an economic slowdown.
Official data showed earlier that home prices in China rose
for a fifth consecutive month in September, suggesting a mild
recovery in the housing market that will relieve some pressure
on the struggling economy.
($1 = 6.3485 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Anand
Basu)