BEIJING, March 2 China's big four
state-backed banks will lend more to qualified property
developers and approve loan applications more quickly to help
boost supply of private sector housing, a statement published in
the central bank's newspaper on Friday said.
The statement sends a clear signal that the big banks are
ready to ratchet up some real estate lending and came at the
conclusion of a symposium held by the four banks. It was
published on the frontpage of Financial News, a paper run by the
People's Bank of China.
"We will proactively support qualified property developers
to develop common commercial housing that is in demand to boost
effective supply of common commercial housing," the statement
said.
"We will effectively improve financing services to the
property sector...to improve our examination and approval
efficiency for loan applications," it added.
The big four state-run banks are Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank
Corp , Bank of China Ltd
and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
.
For two years, China has restricted bank lending to the real
estate sector and limited citizens' ability to buy multiple
homes, or homes in other cities, to curb speculation in high-end
housing that saw prices in key cities double between mid-2009
and the end of 2010.
Those tightening measures have only recently begun to gain
traction, meanwhile soaring real estate costs have fuelled
social tension and forced China's leadership to pledge to bring
prices back down to what Premier Wen Jiabao has described as a
"reasonable level".
Investors fear, however, that too sharp a correction in real
estate risks pulling down the country's economic growth, which
hit its slowest pace of expansion in 2-1/2 years in the last
quarter of 2011 at 8.9 percent versus the previous year.
Real estate investment represents about 13 percent of China's
GDP and drives demand in about 40 different industries.
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)