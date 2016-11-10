BEIJING Nov 10 Regulators in China have told
banks new home mortgage loans in November must be below those
issued in October, Shanghai Securities Journal reported citing
industry sources, as Beijing looks to curb rising leverage in
the housing sector.
Mortgages accounted for 35 percent of loans in the first
half of 2016, but analysts estimate that jumped to 71 percent in
July and August as frantic buying kick in thanks to rapidly
rising prices.
China's banking regulator previously asked lenders to step
up risk management of property loans amid record gains in house
prices that have raised concerns of price bubbles and ballooning
debts.
China's new home prices rose in September at the fastest
rate on record, according to data published by the National
Bureau of Statistics on Oct. 21.
Outstanding mortgage loans to individuals rose 33.4 percent
to 17.93 trillion yuan ($2.65 trillion) from a year ago by the
end of September, China's central bank said on the same
day.
Banks need to focus on controlling credit risks and
replenish capital reserves in the face of potential challenges
from an aging population, a contraction in credit and falling
home prices, the Shanghai Securities Journal cited a source
close to the regulator.
Second-tier city Hangzhou on Thursday implemented new rules
for home buyers, including higher down payments for second homes
and restrictions on non-residents from buying properties, the
city government said on its official microblog late Wednesday.
Dozens of cities have implemented measures restricting home
purchases over the last few months as price gains spread to more
cities.
Hangzhou new home prices rose 28 percent year-on-year in
September, according to official data.
(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)