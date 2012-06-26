BEIJING, June 26 Longfor Properties, one of China's top ten developer's by sales, has bought a major parcel of land in the southern city of Xiamen, the latest in a series of deals that raise hopes of a recovery in the sluggish property sector.

Some developers are beginning to replenish their land banks in markets where they have posted improving sales performance. Longfor's announcement on Tuesday that it has bought a 529,900 square metre site in Xiamen for 1.74 billion yuan ($273 million) comes after Evergrande Real Estate bought a lot in Guangzhou this month at a record rate of 32,968 yuan per square metre.

"The recent rebound in home sales has boosted China's land market," Liu Yuan, of Shanghai property consultancy Centaline, said.

Official data showed that China's property sales bounced back in March, retreated in April and picked up again in May, though sales were down year on year in all three months.

Home Link, a private property broker, said that the average land-price premium - an indicator of developers' appetite for land - rose to 14.6 percent in the first week of June in China's 20 key cities, up from less than 5 percent in the months from August to May.

"More and more developers are coming back to the market and competing for the same piece of land," said Shi Qi, an analyst at the private research house CEBM in Shanghai.

In the second half of last year, land lots were usually sold at the low end of price ranges set by local governments, without any premium, and officials had to persuade developers to come back to the bidding room.

Most Chinese developers still have high numbers of unsold homes, which will limit the room for any rise in residential property prices in the next few months. However, Beijing's recent monetary measures to boost the slowing economy could also put a floor on the downside.

"China's real estate investment and new property construction activities will pick up in the fourth quarter," CEBM's Qi said. "Money is flowing back to the real estate sector with the country's relaxation of monetary policies." ($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang, Shao Xiaoyi and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills and David Goodman)