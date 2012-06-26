BEIJING, June 26 Longfor Properties,
one of China's top ten developer's by sales, has bought a major
parcel of land in the southern city of Xiamen, the latest in a
series of deals that raise hopes of a recovery in the sluggish
property sector.
Some developers are beginning to replenish their land banks
in markets where they have posted improving sales performance.
Longfor's announcement on Tuesday that it has bought a 529,900
square metre site in Xiamen for 1.74 billion yuan ($273 million)
comes after Evergrande Real Estate bought a lot in
Guangzhou this month at a record rate of 32,968 yuan per square
metre.
"The recent rebound in home sales has boosted China's land
market," Liu Yuan, of Shanghai property consultancy Centaline,
said.
Official data showed that China's property sales bounced
back in March, retreated in April and picked up again in May,
though sales were down year on year in all three months.
Home Link, a private property broker, said that the average
land-price premium - an indicator of developers' appetite for
land - rose to 14.6 percent in the first week of June in China's
20 key cities, up from less than 5 percent in the months from
August to May.
"More and more developers are coming back to the market and
competing for the same piece of land," said Shi Qi, an analyst
at the private research house CEBM in Shanghai.
In the second half of last year, land lots were usually sold
at the low end of price ranges set by local governments, without
any premium, and officials had to persuade developers to come
back to the bidding room.
Most Chinese developers still have high numbers of unsold
homes, which will limit the room for any rise in residential
property prices in the next few months. However, Beijing's
recent monetary measures to boost the slowing economy could also
put a floor on the downside.
"China's real estate investment and new property
construction activities will pick up in the fourth quarter,"
CEBM's Qi said. "Money is flowing back to the real estate sector
with the country's relaxation of monetary policies."
($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan)
