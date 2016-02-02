* China to reduce home down payment requirements in most
cities
* Move aimed at clearing housing oversupply
* Economists expect more stimulus measures this year
HONG KONG, Feb 2 China said on Tuesday it will
reduce the minimum down payment required for first- and
second-time home buyers in most cities, a move aimed at clearing
a housing glut in regions outside the country's major centres.
The central bank and banking regulator jointly announced
they would lower minimum down payments for first-time home
buyers to as low as 20 percent, from the current 25 percent, in
cities that do not have restrictions on purchases. The main
cities that have such restrictions are Beijing, Shanghai,
Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
For second-time home buyers, minimum down payments will be
lowered to 30 percent from the current 40 percent.
The last time regulators cut the minimum down payment was in
September. In December, the government said it would undertake
more measures to tackle property inventories, including helping
migrant workers buy homes in cities.
Both authorities said the down payment requirement is still
25 percent "in principle" across the country, but local
governments outside the four restricted cities would have the
option to trim this by up to five percentage points.
The move is intended to "further support reasonable
consumption of housing and promote a stable, healthy development
of the property market", the People's Bank of China and the
China Banking Regulatory Commission said in a statement on the
central bank's website on Tuesday.
"This is clearly in line with the 'destocking' theme in the
property market," said Commerzbank Asia senior emerging markets
economist Zhou Hao based in Singapore.
"We believe that the relaxation of mortgage policy will
somewhat help accelerate the destocking process in the
lower-tier cities."
Economists widely expect Beijing to roll out more stimulus
measures such as cuts to interest rates and banks' reserve
requirement ratios.
There have been signs of improvement in the housing market
following stimulus measures rolled out since late 2014. China's
property sales in December were 6.5 percent higher than a year
earlier, while average home prices rose 7.7
percent.
Property investment growth, however, continued to slow to
its weakest pace in nearly seven years as developers reined in
new construction due to oversupply.
Real estate investment affects more than 40 other sectors in
China, from cement to furniture.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sam Holmes)