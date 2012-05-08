BEIJING May 8 China's eastern city of Yangzhou
announced on Tuesday it would subsidise purchases of fully
furnished homes, a move that appears to contravene Beijing's
two-year campaign to curb speculation and rein in housing
inflation.
Attempts to bypass property curbs in China's third-tier city
of Wuhu and the financial hub of Shanghai this year were swiftly
blocked by central authorities, underlining Premier Wen Jiabao's
bid to push home prices back to what he describes as "reasonable
levels".
However, Beijing has spared cities such as Shenyang and
Guangzhou that have made it easier for first-time home buyers to
borrow from local housing provident funds which offer much lower
mortgage rates than banks. The central bank has also ordered
lenders to support first-time home purchases this year.
The housing bureau in Yangzhou, in prosperous Jiangsu
province, said in a statement on its website that it would offer
cash subsidies of up to 0.6 percent of total purchase prices to
encourage families to buy ready-for-use homes, which are
typically more expensive than unfurnished homes.
"From the previous endings of some local governments'
efforts to salvage the housing market, it's clear that the
central government will only tolerate policy easing that
involves first-time home purchase," said Liu Yuan, head of
research at property consultancy Centaline.
"Yangzhou's policy does not only cover first-time home
purchase, we still need to wait and see if it can be implemented
eventually," he said.
Analysts said many local governments had strong incentives
to ease property tightening measures as they were suffering a
slump in land sale revenues, a key source of funding and a
lifeline for local-government-led investment.
China's property market accounted for about 13 percent of
gross domestic product in 2011 and the industry affects more
than 40 other business sectors, making it pivotal to domestic
economic activity.
The real estate market is a key downside risk to the world's
second-largest economy, which economists predict will grow at
8.4 percent in 2012, its slowest pace in a decade.
The Yangzhou housing bureau said its new measure would be
effective for one year from July 1.
The move is part of Yangzhou's efforts to increase the
proportion of ready-for-use new homes, which the city government
said could save construction materials, reduce pollution and be
more conducive to adopting new technologies and equipment, the
housing bureau said.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Robert
Birsel)