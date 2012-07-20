BEIJING, July 20 Local Chinese governments
should not relax property purchase restrictions implemented by
Beijing, the central government said late on Thursday,
underlining official concerns about renewed inflationary
pressures even as the broader economy slows.
The reminder that China should stick to its clampdown on
property speculation came after home prices in 70 major cities
broke eight straight months of decline in June, as sales grew
for the first time in eight months.
"All localities should firmly implement property restriction
measures and are not allowed to relax them without permission,"
th e Xinhua agency quoted an emergency notice from Beijing as
saying.
The notice was issued by the Ministry of Land and Resources,
and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.
"For those who have already relaxed restrictions, they
should correct them immediately," the circular said.
Local governments should also step up their monitoring of
the land market to avoid land being sold at high prices in the
second-half of this year, the notice said.
China has relaxed monetary and fiscal policies after reining
in the property market for more than two years to cool the
country's once-record home prices.
Although Beijing and Premier Wen Jiabao have stressed that
the government is not changing its tough stance on the housing
sector, Chinese media have reported that local governments are
quietly relaxing the policy to lift slowing economic growth.
Beijing News reported last month that more than 30 local
governments have made it easier for Chinese to buy homes in
recent month, boosting property sales and market sentiment.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)