BEIJING, April 18 Average home prices in China's
70 major cities fell 0.7 percent in March from a year ago,
according to Reuters calculations using official data published
on Wednesday, the first year-on-year decline since the country
started deflating the property sector two years ago.
In month-on-month terms, home prices fell 0.3 percent on
average in these cities, the sixth consecutive decline since the
Reuters index was launched in January 2011. In February, prices
dropped 0.1 percent from a month earlier.
The NBS said March new home prices fell 0.8 percent from a
year earlier in both Beijing and Shanghai, the second
consecutive month of annual declines and a sharper fall than
February's 0.4 percent decline in both cities.
Month-on-month, home prices fell 0.4 percent in Beijing in
March and slipped 0.2 percent in Shanghai.
