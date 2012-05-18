BEIJING May 18 Average home prices in China's
70 major cities fell 1.2 percent in April from a year earlier,
according to Reuters calculations using official data published
on Friday.
It is the second year-on-year decline since the government
imposed strict curbs on property speculation more than two years
ago.
In month-on-month terms, home prices fell 0.3 percent, the
seventh consecutive decline since the Reuters weighted index was
launched in January 2011.
In March, they fell 0.7 percent from a year earlier and 0.3
percent from February.
The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices fell
1.0 percent in Beijing in April from a year earlier and dropped
by 1.3 percent in Shanghai.
Month-on-month, they fell 0.1 percent in Beijing and were
down 0.2 percent in Shanghai.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick
Edwards)