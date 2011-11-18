BEIJING, Nov 18 Following is a breakdown of new home price
changes in 70 major Chinese cities in October, announced by the National Bureau
of Statistics on Friday.
Because the agency has introduced a new method of calculating the data, home
price figures published in 2011 are not directly comparable with previous
periods.
(Percent change from a year earlier):
Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Nationwide* 2.8 3.5 4.1 4.3 4.2 4.1 4.3 5.2 5.7 5.9
Beijing 1.7 1.8 1.9 1.9 2.2 2.1 2.8 4.9 6.8 6.8
Tianjin 2.9 3.1 3.4 4.2 3.9 3.4 4.9 6.6 6.7 6.7
Shanghai 2.9 3.1 2.8 2.5 2.2 1.4 1.3 1.7 2.3 1.5
Guangzhou 6.1 6.3 7.0 6.4 5.4 5.1 3.8 2.7 0.6 0.1
Shenzhen 4.4 4.5 4.9 4.7 4.6 3.7 3.1 3.1 3.2 3.1
Chongqing 1.2 2.2 4.2 5.6 5.8 5.3 5.3 5.6 6.2 7.9
(Percent change from a month earlier):
Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Nationwide* -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.8
Beijing 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.4 0.8
Tianjin -0.3 -0.2 0.1 0.3 -0.2 -0.3 0.2 0.5 0.9 0.9
Shanghai -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.9 0.9
Guangzhou -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.7 0.3 0.6 1.7
Shenzhen -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.7 0.0 1.0 2.0
Chongqing -0.2 -0.4 -0.4 -0.2 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.6 0.4 -0.1
Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang; Editing by Chris Lewis)