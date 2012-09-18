(Adds comments and details)
* China August home prices -1.4 pct on year, +0.1 on month
* Home prices rise in 35 of 70 cities in August vs 49 in
July
By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Sept 18 China's home prices rose 0.1
percent in August from July, to show a modest increase for a
second consecutive month and signal a gentle recovery in the
property market as the government seeks to spur economic growth.
Real estate, which directly impacts around 40 other business
sectors in China, is a key driver in the world's second largest
economy, which is currently going through its worst slowdown in
three years as growth in exports and factory output falls.
Despite the wider economy's problems, the government has
waged a campaign for two years to cool an overheated property
market in order to soothe discontent among middle-class Chinese
who are increasingly priced out of the urban housing market.
China's ruling Communist Party is particularly keen to quell
disquiet ahead of its once-a-decade leadership change scheduled
for this autumn, a showcase event that the government would
prefer to take place against a backdrop of rising prosperity and
social stability.
Any signs of a recovery in home prices fuels market
uncertainty over the risk that Beijing will seek to further
stifle the property market through controls, including sales
restrictions and an experimental tax.
"China is more likely to tighten policy, probably expanding
the property tax beyond Shanghai and Chongqing in the fourth
quarter to other first- and second-tier cities where home prices
are rising fast," Shi Qi, a property analyst at private research
house CEBM in Shanghai, told Reuters.
August's 1.4 percent year-on-year price fall was the sixth
successive easing, according to Reuters calculations based on
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Tuesday,
but the trend of month-on-month falls from October to May has
halted since June.
Home prices rose month-on-month in 35 of 70 major cities
monitored by the NBS in August, down from 49 in July, but that
was likely due to recent moves to re-tighten property policies.
"The data showed the pace of the home price rebound is
easing. That is partly because the government has stopped
approvals for the sale of expensive homes or suspended the
registration of highly-priced homes," said Shi.
Home sales rose this summer partly as monetary policy easing
improved access to mortgage credit and some cities made policy
tweaks to boost local property markets.
Chinese property shares fell 3.8 percent on Monday
after the eastern city of Nanjing was reported over the weekend
to have reintroduced housing price controls, rekindling the risk
that other cities would follow suit.
The index nudged upwards in the wake of Tuesday's data,
having touched an intraday low down 0.6 percent in early trade.
DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH
Official figures on Sep. 9 showed Chinese property sales
increased 20.4 percent in August from a year earlier in value
terms, easing from a rise of 26.3 percent in July, but still
keeping a double-digit growth pace.
Annual real estate investment growth quickened to 17 percent
in August from July's 9.6 percent rise, reinforcing signs of a
recovery in the sector.
Compared to a year ago, however, home prices are still
falling. The 1.4 percent fall in August was the sixth such
decline, according to Reuters' calculation of the official data
published on Tuesday.
Reuters started its weighted China home price index in
January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data, and
only gave home price changes in each of the 70 major cities.
Home prices fell in 15 of the 70 cities in August from a
year earlier. They fell 0.6 percent in Beijing and dropped 1.5
percent Shanghai, the NBS added.
China is on course for its weakest full year of growth since
1999, and analysts say relaxing property controls would be the
surest way to put momentum back in the economy.
Rocketing property prices were a major consequence of
China's last economic stimulus effort, the 4 trillion yuan ($635
billion) package launched in 2008 at the depths of the global
financial crisis.
in order to soothe discontent among middle-class Chinese who
are increasingly priced out of the urban housing market.
China's ruling Communist Party is particularly keen to quell
disquiet ahead of its once-a-decade leadership change scheduled
for this autumn, a showcase event that the government would
prefer to take place against a backdrop of rising prosperity and
social stability.
(Additional reporting by Langi Chiang; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)