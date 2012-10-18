* China Sept home prices -1.3 pct on year, flat on month
* Home prices rise in 31 of 70 cities in Sept vs 35 in Aug
* Jan-Sept property investment +15.4 pct vs +15.6 pct in
Jan-Aug
* Sept property sales revenues +4.9 pct, down from +20.4 pct
in Aug
BEIJING, Oct 18 Home prices in China were
broadly flat last month from August, calculations based on
official data showed on Thursday, halting two months of upticks
in a sign that government efforts to maintain strict controls on
speculative activity are working.
Prices gained just 0.01 percent in September compared with
August, following monthly gains of 0.1 percent in both August
and July. Year on year, home prices across China fell 1.3
percent, according to Reuters calculations from official data.
Real estate investment, accounting for 14.4 percent of
China's gross domestic product in January-September, rose 15.4
percent in the first nine months from a year earlier, slowing
from an annual increase of 15.6 percent in January-August, the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday.
Despite the broader economic slowdown, the government has
waged a campaign for two years to cool red-hot property prices,
putting an extra brake on economic activity. Analysts say that
has offset the impact of pro-growth policy easing.
"Since there is no let-up in property controls, home prices
show signs of stabilising in September," said Hui Jianqiang,
research head at E-House China, a real estate information
provider.
The month-on-month data show home prices in Beijing rose 0.1
percent, while those in Shanghai were flat. The two key cities
saw year-on-year price falls of 0.5 percent and 1.6 percent,
respectively.
Compared to a year ago, however, home prices are still
falling nationwide. The 1.3 percent drop in September was the
seventh such decline, according to Reuters calculations.
Reuters started its weighted China home price index in
January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data. The
NBS now only publishes price changes for each of the 70 major
cities. New home prices rose in 31 of those cities
month-on-month in September, down from 35 in August, the NBS
noted.
Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that China will keep
restrictions on the property market, dispelling any suggestion
that the government would allow a rebound in the housing market
by relaxing purchase restrictions.
China is on course for its weakest full year of growth since
1999, and analysts say relaxing property controls would be the
surest way to put momentum back in the economy.
China's deputy central bank deputy governor, Yi Gang, said
last week that signs of resurgence in property prices posed a
dilemma for policymakers and the government was in a delicate
situation to maintain stability.
Under the banner of policy fine-tuning, China's central bank
cut interest rates twice in June and July and lowered banks'
reserve requirement ratio (RRR) three times since late 2011,
freeing an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($192 billion) for
boosting loans. But it has refrained from cutting interest rates
or RRR since July.
Instead, it has opted to inject short-term cash via open
market operations into money markets to ease credit strains.
Rocketing property prices were a major consequence of
China's last economic stimulus effort, the 4 trillion yuan ($635
billion) package launched in 2008 at the depths of the global
financial crisis.
RECOVERY OF LAND MARKET?
Real estate data released on Thursday also showed property
sales in the country rose only 4.9 percent in September from a
year earlier in value terms, a sharp drop from a rise of 20.4
percent in August, according to Reuters calculations based on
NBS data.
Newly started property construction fell 8.6 percent in
January-September, accelerating from a decline of 6.8 percent in
the first eight months of the year. The amount of unsold
property space grew to 327 million square meters by the end of
September, up from 320 million square meters a month earlier.
The slide in sales, combined with mounting inventories,
forced developers to slow their pace of expansion. Total land
area bought by developers fell 16.5 percent in the first nine
months from a year earlier, from an annual drop of 16.2 percent
in January-August, the NBS data showed.
That contrasted with signs of a mild recovery in the real
estate sector already flagged by private sector data and
anecdotal reports.
Domestic media reported China's major property developers
have accelerated purchases of land parcels recently. China Vanke
, the largest real estate developer by sales, bought
four pieces of land worth 6.9 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in the
first half of September.
Revenues from land sales in China's top 10 cities in the
third quarter rose 123.8 percent from the second quarter, but
were still down 28.3 percent from a year ago, according to data
from local consultancy Home Link.
Officials from the Ministry of Land and Resources said last
week that China's land market has not yet fully recovered and
that land prices will remain stable in the coming months.
($1 = 6.2545 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lucy
Hornby and Ian Geoghegan)