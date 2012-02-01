BEIJING Feb 1 Average home prices in 100
Chinese cities fell 0.18 percent in January from December,
marking the fifth consecutive monthly decline as Beijing
continued its efforts to curb housing prices, a private survey
showed on Wednesday.
China appears determined to continue discouraging property
purchases, and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Tuesday that
he wanted to see a reasonable pull-back in Chinese home prices
in 2012.
But home prices remain stubbornly high in most Chinese
cities. According to the China Real Estate Index System (CREIS),
affiliated with China's largest online real estate company
Soufun Holdings Ltd, the average home price in the
surveyed 100 Chinese cities was 8,793 yuan ($1,400) per square
meter in January, down from 8,809 yuan in December.
That is expensive relative to local incomes. The average
annual disposable urban income in China in 2011 was 21,810 yuan.
Home prices fell in 60 of the 100 cities, remained flat in
one and rose in 39 cities, the survey showed, matching a trend
reflected in official data.
"An increasing number of property projects are offering
discounts, and the trend of nationwide home price correction has
continued since last September," the private agency said.
CREIS said prices in China's top 10 cities fell 0.15 percent
in January from a month earlier to an average of 15,565 yuan per
square meter. Home prices in Shanghai edged down 0.09 percent on
a monthly basis, while home prices in Beijing fell 0.26 percent.
However, in year-on-year terms, average home prices of
China's 100 cities rose 1.71 percent in January, it added.
($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)