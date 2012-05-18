(Add details, background)

* China home prices fall 1.2 pct on year, down 0.3 pct on month

* New home prices fall in 46 of 70 cities on year

* China to keep property curbs in place, prices to fall further

By Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards

BEIJING, May 18 Chinese home prices fell for a second month in April from a year earlier, a trend likely to continue if the government maintains efforts to pull them back to what it calls "reasonable levels" to ease social discontent.

Average home prices in China's 70 major cities fell 1.2 percent last month from a year earlier, after a fall of 0.7 percent in March, according to Reuters calculations of data published on Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Prices fell 0.3 percent month-on-month, a seventh consecutive monthly decline.

New home prices fell in 46 of the 70 cities monitored by the NBS in April from a year earlier, and also fell in 43 cities in month-on-month terms.

Zhang Xiaohong, a senior official at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said on Thursday before the data were released, that price correction wold remain the "main setting" of the property sector.

He affirmed the government would keep clamping down property speculation while supporting owner-occupier demand, dashing growing expectations among investors that China is ready to relax some curbs to bolster economic growth.

A recent slew of economic indicators for April suggested the economy may be slowing in Q2 rather than recovering from Q1's 8.1 percent annual growth rate - the slowest pace in almost three years.

New home prices fell the deepest in Wenzhou, an eastern city plagued recently by the failure of many private businesses, dropping 12.3 percent in April from a year earlier. Wenzhou also suffered the steepest month-on-month fall, down 3.6 percent.

Prices fell 1.0 percent last month in Beijing and 1.3 percent in Shanghai from a year earlier, and dropped 0.1 percent in Beijing and 0.2 percent in Shanghai from a month earlier.

China started its property tightening campaign, particularly curbing multiple home purchases, towards the end of 2010, after house prices doubled in the previous two years in many cities after the government's 4 trillion yuan ($635 billion) stimulus package to steer its economy out of the global financial crisis.

Premier Wen Jiabao has since repeatedly vowed to drive home prices back to a reasonable level, a move vital to ensure social stability during this year's once-in-a-decade reshuffle of the Communist Party's top leadership. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; editing by Eric Meijer)