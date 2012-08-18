* China July home prices -1.5 pct on year, +0.1 pct on month
* Home prices rise in 49 of 70 cities in July vs 25 in June
BEIJING Aug 18 China's home prices rose 0.1
percent in July from June, a second month of modest uptick that
raises the risk Beijing may seek to bolster a two-year campaign
to curb housing inflation but which also weighs on the wider
economy.
Home prices fell 1.5 percent year-on-year, according to
Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of
Statistics, but the trend of month-on-month falls seen in
October through to May has been reversed in June and July. (For
Home prices rose in 49 of 70 major cities monitored by the
National Bureau of Statistics in July in month-on-month terms,
up from 25 in June, adding to recent signs of an end to the
government-induced property market downturn.
"A new trend does appear to be materializing as home prices
continue on an upward trajectory after the Chinese government
began to loosen certain levers to address concerns around a
slowing economy," Mark Budden, China area leader at consultancy
EC Harris, said in a note after the data.
"It's still a little premature to label the slowdown over as
certain macro-economic factors could yet threaten this recovery
and, if the market does begin to heat up again, the central
government is likely to step in to curb speculation," he added.
The shift follows a slew of pro-growth measures from Beijing
since autumn 2011, as well as unauthorised policy relaxation by
more than 30 local governments that has revived housing demand.
The State Council, or China's cabinet, sent eight inspection
teams in late July to find out why home prices were rising.
China's official news agency, Xinhua, reported late on
Friday the inspectors found some problems needing "particular
attention", including local easing measures and some weak
supervision.
There is speculation in Chinese media that China is set to
hike transaction taxes, or expand a property tax beyond the
current test beds of Shanghai and Chongqing.
COMPLICATING FACTORS
However, the slowing broad economy is a complication.
Real estate directly affects around 40 other business
sectors and was a brake on growth in the first half of 2012. The
economy grew 7.6 percent year on year in the second quarter, its
slowest in three years. A Reuters poll forecasts full-year
growth of 8 percent, which would be the lowest since 1999.
A further deterioration in global economic activity is an
added risk for policymakers considering more property curbs.
Data last week showed Chinese exports rose just 1 percent in
July from a year ago, new loans hit a 10-month low, and factory
output grew at its slowest in three years.
The disappointing data and reports on more property
tightening steps nudged down property shares and the
broad stock market in China in the past two weeks.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said earlier this week: "The
downward pressure on our economy is still big and the
difficulties may last for a while." He spoke after a visit to
the coastal export province of Zhejiang.
In year-on-year terms, China's home prices are still
falling. The 1.5 percent fall in July was the fifth such
decline, according to Reuters' calculation of the official data
published on Saturday.
Home prices fell in 58 of the 70 cities in July from a year
earlier. They fell 0.7 percent in Beijing and dropped 1.5
percent in Shanghai.
Official data on Aug. 9 showed Chinese property sales
increased 26.3 percent in July from a year earlier, quickening
from a rise of 6.9 percent in June, reinforcing signs of a
recovery in the property sector.
But annual real estate investment growth slowed to a
three-month low under the continuing government curbs.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Paul
Tait)