BEIJING, March 18Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 2.1 percent in February from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Monday, marking the second straight month of year-on-year increase.

In month-on-month terms, prices rose 1.1 percent in February and have now risen for seven of the last eight months.

Rising home prices have reignited concerns about property inflation and local governments are expected to announce detailed plans to tighten property purchases by the end of this month after Beijing reiterated its pledge to calm the housing market.

Beijing has signalled it wants local governments to be tougher in implementing rules to curb property speculation, including the collection of a 20 percent capital gains tax on home sales and raising loan rates and minimun downpayments on second home purchases in cities where prices are rising fast.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in Beijing rose 5.9 percent in February from a year earlier, compared with January's year-on-year increase of 3.3 percent. Shanghai's prices were up 3.4 percent in February on a year ago, versus 1.3 percent annual growth in January.

Reuters started its weighted China home price index in January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data, only giving home price changes in each of the 70 major cities.

(Reporting By Langi Chiang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Nick Edwards)