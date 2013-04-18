BEIJING, April 18 Average new home prices in
China's 70 major cities rose 3.6 percent in March from a year
earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official
data published on Thursday, marking the third straight month of
year-on-year increase.
In month-on-month terms, prices rose 1.2 percent in March
and have now risen for eight of the last nine months.
Rising home prices have reignited concerns about property
inflation and have forced the government to launch a fresh round
of measures last month to try to cool them.
The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in
Beijing rose 8.6 percent in March from a year earlier, compared
with February's year-on-year increase of 5.9 percent. Shanghai's
prices were up 6.4 percent in March on a year ago, versus 3.4
percent annual growth in February.
Reuters started its weighted China home price index in
January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data,
only giving home price changes in each of the 70 major cities.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)