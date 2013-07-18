BEIJING, July 18 Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities in June rose 6.8 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Thursday, marking the sixth straight month of year-on-year increases.

In month-on-month terms, prices rose 0.8 percent in June, easing from May's gains of 0.9 percent, according to the calculation.

China's near four-year-old campaign to temper home prices has been partly undone by strong demand and short supply, and by a rush of efforts by local Chinese governments to sell land to raise revenues.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in Beijing rose 12.9 percent in June from a year earlier, compared with May's year-on-year increase of 11.8 percent. Shanghai's prices were up 11.9 percent in June from a year ago, versus 10.2 percent annual growth in May.

Reuters started its weighted China home price index in January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data, only giving home price changes in each of 70 major cities. (Reporting By Langi Chiang and Jonathan Standing)