BEIJING Aug 18 Average new home prices in
China's 70 major cities in July rose 7.5 percent from a year
earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official
data published on Sunday, marking the seventh straight month of
year-on-year increases.
In month-on-month terms, prices rose 0.7 percent in July,
easing from June's gains of 0.8 percent, according to
calculation.
The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in
Beijing rose 14.1 percent in July from a year earlier, compared
with June's year-on-year increase of 12.9 percent. Shanghai's
prices were up 13.7 percent in July from a year ago, versus 11.9
percent annual growth in June.
Despite having leaned against the house market for almost
four years, China still faces record home prices, partly because
controls have butted up against local governments' need to keep
property market buoyant so they can sell land at high prices to
raise revenues.
Reuters started its weighted China home price index in
January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data,
only giving home price changes in each of 70 major cities.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Benjamin Kang Lim)