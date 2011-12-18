BEIJING Average house price inflation in China's 70 major cities eased to 2.2 percent in November from October's 2.8 percent, according to Reuters calculations using official data published on Sunday.

It marks the lowest reading so far this year since Reuters started calculating weighted annual home price rises after the National Bureau of Statistics stopped publishing a nationwide index in January.

In month-on-month terms, home prices fell 0.2 percent in November from October, the second successive monthly drop in the history of the weighted index.

The NBS said new home prices, including state-subsidised units, rose 1.3 percent in Beijing in November from a year earlier and were up 2.4 percent in Shanghai.

They rose by 1.7 percent and 2.9 percent respectively in October from a year earlier.

In month-on-month terms, prices fell 0.3 percent in Beijing in November and fell 0.3 percent in Shanghai.

