BEIJING, March 18 Average new home prices in
China's 70 major cities rose 8.7 percent in February from a year
earlier, easing from the previous month's 9.6 percent rise,
according to Reuters calculations based on official data
published on Tuesday.
In month-on-month terms, prices rose 0.3 percent in
February, slowing from January's rise of 0.4 percent.
The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in
Beijing rose 12.2 percent in February from a year earlier,
compared with January's year-on-year increase of 14.7 percent.
Shanghai's home prices were up 15.7 percent in February from
a year ago, versus 17.5 percent annual growth in January.
China's property market has shown initial signs of losing
steam since late 2013 as local governments took further
tightening measures and banks gradually tightened lending to
this sector.
Reuters started its weighted China home price index in
January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data,
only giving home price changes in each of 70 major cities.
