BEIJING Oct 24 Average new home prices in
China's 70 major cities fell 1.3 percent in September from a
year earlier, marking the first annual drop in nearly two years,
according to Reuters calculations from official data published
on Friday.
Compared with the previous month, home prices were down 1.0
percent in September, a fifth consecutive monthly drop though
easing slightly from a drop of 1.1 percent in August, Reuters
calculations showed.
After a strong performance in 2013, China's real estate
market has softened as sales have slowed and banks have become
increasingly cautious about lending to developers and home
buyers.
To stop property prices from sliding further, the government
cut mortgage rates and downpayment levels last month for some
home buyers, taking one of its biggest steps this year to boost
an economy increasingly threatened by a sagging housing
market.
The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in
Beijing were 0.4 percent higher in September compared with a
year earlier, versus August's increase of 2.1 percent. They
dropped 0.7 percent from August.
Shanghai's home prices were down 0.8 percent in September
from a year ago, versus 1.5 percent in August. They fell 0.9
percent from August, the fifth month-on-month fall in a row.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao)