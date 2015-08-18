BEIJING Aug 18 Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 0.3 percent in July from June, a third consecutive monthly rise, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Tuesday.

Compared with a year ago, home prices still fell 3.7 percent in July, easing from the previous month's 4.9 percent drop, Reuters calculated from NBS data.

The statistics bureau said new home prices in Beijing rose 1.0 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with June's drop of 1.1 percent.

Shanghai's home prices were up 3.1 percent in July from a year ago, compared with a year-on-year rise of 0.3 percent in June.

China's real estate investment growth continued to slow in the first seven months of 2015, but property sales and housing investment improved, indicating a mixed recovery in the struggling property market.

