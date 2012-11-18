* China Oct home prices -1.1 pct on year, +0.05 on month
* Home prices rise in 35 of 70 cities in October vs 31 in
Sept on month
* upward home price pressure remains, property curbs to stay
By Xiaoyi Shao and Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, Nov 18 Home prices in China rose 0.05
percent in October from September, according to calculations
based on official data announced on Sunday, adding to evidence
of a recent, mild recovery in the country's property market and
frustrating the government's efforts to temper prices.
It was the third month-on-month increase in five months
following Beijing's decision to cut interest rates once each in
June and July, which improved access to mortgage credit, and in
the wake of policy tweaks by some cities to boost local property
markets.
Average home prices in 70 major cities across China rose
0.05 percent in October from the previous month, after staying
flat in September and June and increasing in August and July,
according to Reuters' calculations from data released by the
National Bureau of Statistics.
On a year-on-year basis, home prices across China still fell
1.1 percent in October for the eighth straight month of decline
since March, thanks to the government's campaign for more than
two years to cool an overheated property market. The pace of
decline, however, eased last month from September's year-on-year
drop of 1.3 percent.
A steady month-on-month increase in home prices will likely
renew concerns about property inflation and could prompt Beijing
to tighten property controls further, including moves such as
expanding sales restrictions to more cities, experts say.
Luo Yu, a property analyst with CEBM in Shanghai, expects
the upward home prices pressure to persist in coming months.
"China is likely to tighten policy, probably expanding the home
sales restrictions to more cities where home prices are rising
fast," he said.
Housing Minister Jiang Weixin said on Monday China has no
plans to relax its purchase restrictions in the real estate
market. His comment dispelled views that the government would
allow a rebound in the housing market.
The property price increase coincides with signs of a
broadening economic recovery, as data last week showed.
MORE CITIES SAW PRICES RISE
Home prices rose month-on-month in 35 of 70 major cities
monitored by the NBS in October, up from 31 in September. Prices
fell in 12 of the 70 cities in October on a year-on-year basis.
The month-on-month data also showed new home prices in
Beijing rose 0.2 percent, while those in Shanghai were flat last
month. The two key cities saw year-on-year price falls of 0.2
percent and 1.3 percent respectively, the NBS data showed.
Property sales have shown signs of perking up in recent
months as Beijing lowered interest rates twice this year to
shore up economic growth. Some local Chinese governments have
also relaxed property market restrictions to boost home sales.
More than 20 local governments have let buyers borrow more
from the government's housing fund, which lends at lower rates
than commercial banks.
Official figures on Nov. 9 showed Chinese property sales
revenues increased 31.7 percent from a year earlier, jumping
from growth of 4.9 percent in September.
China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest real
estate developer by sales, said sales rose 33 percent in October
from a year earlier to 13.7 billion yuan ($2.20 billion) ($2.19
billion) after rolling out seven new projects.
Reuters started its weighted China home price index in
January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data, and
only gave home price changes in each of the 70 major cities.
($1 = 6.2356 Chinese yuan)
