BEIJING May 2 Average home prices in China's
100 biggest cities rose in April from the previous month, the
eleventh straight month-on-month rise, a private survey showed
on Thursday, raising the risk of further tightening steps
despite recent government measures to crack down on speculation.
Average home prices in April climbed 1 percent from March to
10,098 yuan ($1,600) per square metre, said China Real Estate
Index System (CREIS), a consultancy tied to China's largest
online property firm, Soufun Holdings.
The pace, however, moderated from March's month-on-month
gain of 1.1 percent, it said.
The survey also showed home prices rose 5.3 percent in April
from a year ago, up from March's 3.9 percent annual rise and
marking the fifth consecutive year-on-year increase.
Relentlessly rising home prices have sparked concerns that
home costs could start to spiral out of control and forced local
governments into a fresh round of measures in late March in heed
of central government orders.
Average home prices in China's top 10 cities, including
Beijing and Shanghai, rose 1.3 percent in April from March and
were up 7.9 percent from a year ago, CREIS said.
"There remains upward home price pressure in tier 1 cities
and some tier 2 cities as shortages in home supply persist," it
said in a statement.
"Looking forward, there are still risks of further
tightening policies in cities where home prices are rising too
fast."
Still recent cooling measures have shown initial results as
home transactions slumped in major cities in April and
month-on-month gains of home prices eased slightly, it said.
China's home prices started to rebound in mid-2012 as the
central bank began to expand monetary easing as part of
Beijing's growth-supporting policies.
The Chinese government is due to publish data on home prices
in 70 major Chinese cities for April on May 18.
Home prices rose 3.6 percent in March from a year ago for a
third consecutive month, the most recent official data
showed.