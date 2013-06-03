BEIJING, June 3 Average home prices in China's
100 biggest cities rose for the 12th straight month in May, a
private survey showed on Monday, though the pace of increase
slowed in a sign that government steps to cool the property
market may be having an effect.
Average home prices in May climbed 0.8 percent from April to
10,180 yuan ($1,700) per square metre, said China Real Estate
Index System (CREIS), a consultancy tied to China's largest
online property information firm, Soufun Holdings.
The pace, however, moderated from April's month-on-month
gain of 1 percent.
"With the government tightening measures continuing to take
effect and home sales cooling in May, the gain in nationwide
home prices continues to shrink," CREIS said in a statement.
Easing housing inflation will give policymakers more room to
nurture a nascent recovery as evidence mounts in recent weeks
that the world's second-largest economy is losing growth
momentum.
Relentlessly rising home prices have sparked concerns that
home costs could start to spiral out of control and forced local
governments into a fresh round of measures in late March.
The survey also showed home prices rose 6.9 percent in May
from a year ago, up from April's 5.3 percent annual rise and the
sixth consecutive year-on-year increase.
Average home prices in China's top cities, including Beijing
and Shanghai, rose 1.1 percent in May from April and were up 9.7
percent from a year ago, CREIS said.
"Against the backdrop of rising land prices, shortages in
home supply in key cities and expectations of looser monetary
policy, expectations for rising home prices are still relatively
strong," it said.
The latest Reuters poll predicted an 8 percent rise in
China's house prices this year, propelled by loose monetary
policy and strong pent-up demand.
The government is due to publish data on home prices in 70
major Chinese cities for May on June 18. Housing inflation
accelerated to its fastest pace in April in two years, the most
recent official data showed.
($1 = 6.1345 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)