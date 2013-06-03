BEIJING, June 3 Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities rose for the 12th straight month in May, a private survey showed on Monday, though the pace of increase slowed in a sign that government steps to cool the property market may be having an effect.

Average home prices in May climbed 0.8 percent from April to 10,180 yuan ($1,700) per square metre, said China Real Estate Index System (CREIS), a consultancy tied to China's largest online property information firm, Soufun Holdings.

The pace, however, moderated from April's month-on-month gain of 1 percent.

"With the government tightening measures continuing to take effect and home sales cooling in May, the gain in nationwide home prices continues to shrink," CREIS said in a statement.

Easing housing inflation will give policymakers more room to nurture a nascent recovery as evidence mounts in recent weeks that the world's second-largest economy is losing growth momentum.

Relentlessly rising home prices have sparked concerns that home costs could start to spiral out of control and forced local governments into a fresh round of measures in late March.

The survey also showed home prices rose 6.9 percent in May from a year ago, up from April's 5.3 percent annual rise and the sixth consecutive year-on-year increase.

Average home prices in China's top cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, rose 1.1 percent in May from April and were up 9.7 percent from a year ago, CREIS said.

"Against the backdrop of rising land prices, shortages in home supply in key cities and expectations of looser monetary policy, expectations for rising home prices are still relatively strong," it said.

The latest Reuters poll predicted an 8 percent rise in China's house prices this year, propelled by loose monetary policy and strong pent-up demand.

The government is due to publish data on home prices in 70 major Chinese cities for May on June 18. Housing inflation accelerated to its fastest pace in April in two years, the most recent official data showed. ($1 = 6.1345 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Kim Coghill)