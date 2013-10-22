(Refiles to remove extra words from headline)
* Sept home prices +9.1 pct y/y vs +8.3 pct in Aug
* New home prices rise in 64 of 70 cities vs 66 in Aug m/m
* Prices in large cities jump, m/m prices stable
* Long-term policies may come at next month's key reform
meeting
By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing
BEIJING, Oct 22 China's home prices rose the
most in nearly three years in September, adding to fears that a
property bubble is emerging heading into a Communist Party
leaders' meeting next month.
Average new home prices in 70 major Chinese cites climbed
9.1 percent last month from a year ago, led by a surge in big
cities including Beijing and Shanghai, according to Reuters
calculations.
The increase was the biggest since January 2011, showing
China's four-year-long campaign to keep property prices under
control has had limited and uneven success.
Shares of property developers in Shanghai and Hong
Kong fell on concerns Beijing may announce fresh
measures to curb home prices, which could risk a fresh slowdown
in the world's second-largest economy.
The focus now turns to whether the government will act at
the ruling party's plenum due in November.
"With the issue in the property market becoming more severe,
the plenum month should touch upon the problem," said Wang Jun,
a researcher at the China Centre for International Economic
Exchanges(CCIEE), a government think-tank.
"I think the reform agenda unveiled on the party plenum will
involve some land reform policies." Wang said.
The meeting will lay out blueprints for the government's
economic agenda for the next decade.
The figures from the National Bureau of Statistics data on
Tuesday showed the largest cities continued to see rises well
above the national average, with prices up 16 percent in
Beijing, 17 percent in Shanghai and about 20 percent in the
southern cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
The rises in those four cities were also the largest since
January 2011. Prices had risen 8.3 year-on-year in August.
The government is concerned about a property bubble and the
potential for social unrest as inequality over access to housing
grows, but also is mindful that property is a major growth area
in an economy where overall expansion is slowing.
THREAT OF BUBBLE
The economy is on track to achieve the government's growth
target of 7.5 percent in 2013, though that figure would be a
two-decade low.
Property is still seen by many Chinese as the safest
investment, while central government exhortations to local
authorities to control prices have met with resistance because
many rely on land sales to boost their coffers.
Policy making is also complicated by a divergence in housing
inflation between big cities, where prices are rising rapidly,
and small ones, where the rises tend to be smaller.
"There are overheating signs in tier 1 cities. The central
government should take some measures, at least including
stricter implementation of existing measures," said Wang Juelin,
a retired former deputy head of research at the Ministry of
Housing.
In the latest policy move, the Land Ministry has required
major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, to make the amount
of residential land available higher than the average over the
past five years..
"Some targeted actions may be taken in the coming months,
including a tougher tone or reiteration of current tightening
bias by government officials, tighter controls over sales of
high-end houses," said Harrison Hu, an economist at UBS in a
research note.
Some of the items possibly on the agenda for the plenum
include pushing forward land reform to increase housing supply,
expanding property taxes and increasing the supply of affordable
housing.
China may also widen financing channels for developers and
introduce new land policies, official media quoted industry
sources as saying last week.
"Some major cities still face strong pressure of rising home
prices in the fourth quarter, the possibility of expanding
property tax is increasing," said He Tian, a research head of
China Real Estate Index System, a consultancy linked to China's
largest online property information firm Soufun Holdings.
Liu Jianwei, a senior statistician at NBS, said in a
statement cities with relatively high price gains in September
were mainly tier 1 cities and some tier 2 and 3. Prices were
also driven by a low base effect last year, he added.
The NBS data showed sixty-four cities posted month-on-month
price gains, slowing from 66 in August.
The only city among 70 Chinese cities to see annual price
falls was the eastern city of Wenzhou, which marked a 24th
consecutive month of price drop in September, explaining why the
city's move to relax restrictions on home purchases in August
got consent from the central government.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)